Pacers Star Responds After Torching Knicks
The New York Knicks have been unable to stop the Indiana Pacers from going off during the Eastern Conference Finals.
In Game 1, it was Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith playing the role of heroes, but in Game 2, that job belonged to Pascal Siakam.
Siakam spoke postgame about how he felt during his performance at Madison Square Garden.
“Whatever was out there, I just took it,” Siakam said postgame on TNT h/t The Athletic's Shakeia Taylor. “I think what makes us special as a team is just that we have different weapons and we’re not consumed with who’s going to do what. You just go into the game, and however the game presents itself, that’s how we go and take it and do it our way. And it doesn’t matter who scores.
“I just try to play my game. Shout-out to my teammates for finding me and making sure that I stayed aggressive the whole game. It’s going to take all of us to get where we wanna get to.”
The Pacers have so many different players that can show up and beat the Knicks, and that makes them a tough team to beat in the playoffs. Not every player has to be hot, but as long as one or two are in their rhythm, it's hard to stop them.
Siakam has experience playing this deep into the playoffs, winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and that is certainly coming into play in the series against the Knicks.
New York will have to find ways to contain Siakam in Game 3, because if he plays like he did in Game 2, it will likely lead to another Pacers victory, which would give them an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
