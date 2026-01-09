Knicks Interest in Jose Alvarado Makes Sense

James Edwards of the Athletic has reported that the New York Knicks are showing interest in Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. This was also rumored last month by Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints. While the trade deadline on Feb. 5, is rapidly approaching, it’s evident that the Knicks are trying to upgrade the bench and the Brooklyn native is a prime target.

The generously listed six-feet tall Alvarado would become an instant fan favorite at Madison Square Garden. He played his high school ball in Middle Village, Queens, at Christ the King, winning two championships and getting his jersey retired. He showed his New York toughness recently by throwing a punch at Suns’ big-man Mark Williams and earning a two-game suspension.

It’s clear the Knicks desperately need more physicality and pressure guarding at the point of attack. The guard rotation would be crowded, but the ball-hawking Alvarado would shore up that major weakness. He is a guy, similar to Josh Hart, whose relentless effort on both ends is contagious up and down the roster. He could be New York's version of Alex Caruso, an agitator and someone who wears down ball-handlers night in and night out off the bench.

Alvarado Is A Pesky Defender

The 27-year old five-year pro was the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He's earned the nickname 'Grand Theft Alvarado' and made famous hiding in the corner for backcourt steals when opponents inbound. He specializes in getting under the skin of opposing players and plays bigger than that size, even though his shot contests don’t bother players who are significantly taller than him.

His particular skill set as a defense and pass-first point guard makes Alvarado an ideal complementary piece next to Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The Puerto Rican ball of fire would bring the second unit the pace and verve that coach Mike Brown wants to play with.

Despite sophomore guard Tyler Kolek emerging in recent weeks, he’s seen his playing time go down, even with Hart and Landry Shamet in street clothes. While the 25-year old shouldn't be included in an Alvarado package, you can't quite pencil the youngster in for playoff minutes and his developmental curve shouldn't supersede New York’s aspirations of a title.

Dec 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) gets into a scrum with Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (not pictured) over a play during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Alvarado Would Bring A Battle Tested Ball Menace

The undrafted Georgia Tech product holds career averages of 8.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 35.0% from long distance. He’s only averaged 20.3 minutes across 262 games since debuting in 2021, but he’s the only player averaging at least 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 3’s per-36 minutes during that time span.

Earlier this season, Alvarado missed six weeks due to a hamstring injury, He is currently sidelined with left oblique soreness and has an extensive injury history, never playing more than 61 games. He is only making $4.5M this season and has a player option for the same number next season, which makes him extra appealing if he opts in due to the second apron monster looming this summer.

Of course, the Knicks could use more size but when you're bargain-basement shopping you improve in any way that you can. And it's hard to say that Alvarado doesn't make the team better.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!