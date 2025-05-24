Former All-Star Blasts Knicks' Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks knew that they'd be at a disadvantage in lineup flexibility before these Eastern Conference Finals even got going.
Not only had the Indiana Pacers gotten this far through an abnormally deep rotation that consistently utilized double-digit contributors deep into meaningful games, but the Knicks were as starter-reliant as any remaining playoff team. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has built a reputation off of loading up the plates of his key players, with newly-announced Second Team All-NBA member Jalen Brunson relied on to carry his team in the clutch more than anyone.
Thibodeau opted to save Brunson for crunch time, leaving in backup point guard Cameron Payne to start the fourth quarter. The Pacers saw an opportunity and pounced, leaping out ahead and seizing a lead they'd never relinquish. In a sick twist, they delivered the same blow that the Knicks themselves gave in Game 1, only the Pacers never blew the lead they built.
Everyone watched in collective confusion alongside Brunson as the Pacers continued pulling ahead, and that included former NBA players with experience playing against Thibodeau.
Isaiah Thomas, the former Boston Celtics star and one-time MVP candidate, took a shot at Thibodeau after his famously unwavering approach betrayed him in the clutch.
Former All-Star-turned-journeyman Thomas isn't wrong in pointing out how consistently Thibodeau's teams fall short; whether or not it's his fault, this is his first time back to the conference finals in nearly a decade and a half, despite having a lead coaching job across nearly that entire span.
The Pacers went on to win, 114-109, giving them a 2-0 lead in the series. They're heading back to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a chance to close the series out on its home court, and Thibodeau's going to have to hear how he dropped the ball until his Knicks wrest some kind of control back in this series.
