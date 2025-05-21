Pacers Shooting Could Be Problem for Knicks
The Indiana Pacers aren't your typical contender, headlined by a deferential point guard and staffed by a near-10 man rotation while representing a team with zero previous NBA Finals wins, and yet they completely belong in these upcoming Eastern Conference Finals.
The Pacers have carved through their formidable previous matchups as easily as any of the four teams remaining in these NBA playoffs, reaching their second consecutive conference finals appearance behind Tyrese Haliburton's conducting of Indiana's red-hot scoring attack. While the New York Knicks will own home court advantage against their historic rival, it's the Pacers who own the advantage as the last team to end a Knicks title run.
They look to do it again, as they're one of the only teams capable of challenging New York at their own cardio-based game. While the Knicks have built their identity behind their star-studded lineup full of iron men, forged over 82 long regular season games with minimal bench substitutions, the Pacers use the opposite strategy to prioritize fresh legs.
The Indiana rotation runs to nearly double digits on the regular, placing a minimal burden on their starters and regularly deploying bench units who can hold up just as well as any opposing playoff lineup. Aaron Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith might be annoying to deal with on both ends of the floor, but reserves like TJ McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin are all good at maintaining that pressure.
The Milwaukee Bucks found out just how tough the Pacers are to shake, blowing an unimaginable lead in seconds to fall to Haliburton for the second consecutive season. It was an unfortunate lesson the Cavaliers had to learn on their own, suffering their own humiliating loss in Cleveland when they, too, failed to land the kill shot en route to their upset series defeat.
The Cavaliers and the Bucks were two of the less impressive defenses the east had to offer, but the Pacers' effective field goal percentage of 58.3% leads all of the 16 teams who qualified for the playoffs. That's 10 games into their run, which they've won eight of behind their typically-blistering pace and postseason-leading splits of 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
The Knicks could shrug off those numbers and credit them to slumping competition, but they themselves once fell to Indiana's token all-around attack.
They weren't at their healthiest during their previous second round bout against the Pacers, but the Knicks succumbed to an all-time heater in Game 7 when the Pacers shot 67.1% from the field, the most efficient single-game shooting performance in the history of the NBA playoffs.
These Pacers aren't one to be underestimated, having been just as tested at overcoming fourth quarter deficits as these Knicks. They sent the reigning champions packing in six, which is pretty impressive, but so is doing away with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 64-win Cavaliers in five games apiece.
They're hot and on more rest than these Knicks, who should be prepared for a classic conference finals showdown, the kind that no one expected, for the ages.
