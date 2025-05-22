Pacers vs. Knicks Can Be Another Classic
The New York Knicks started off their series with the Indiana Pacers with a bang in Game 1.
The Pacers mounted a 17-point comeback late in the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime, where the Knicks surrendered home court advantage in a crushing loss.
ESPN contributor Chris Herring thinks the series could be one of the best in the longtime rivalry between the two teams.
"Looking for more drama? You've found the right series. After the Pacers won in seven games in 2024, Haliburton wore a sweater with an image of Miller making his famous choke signal toward Spike Lee, solidifying the Pacers point guard as a Madison Square Garden villain in the same way Trae Young became one," Herring wrote.
"Even the WWE tapped into the scenario, staging a confrontation between Brunson and Haliburton when the pro wrestling tour came to the Garden. "WWE, they were cooking when they did that," Brunson said of the coincidence that the Knicks and Pacers are facing off in the playoffs again following the stunt."
"Brunson said he has a ton of respect for Haliburton, who was picked over the Knicks star for the U.S. Olympic roster that went on to win the gold medal last year. The two got to know each other as teammates during the 2023 FIBA World Cup."
"If this series continues the wild end-of-game scripts that both teams have been following, this matchup could scale this list as one of the best Knicks-Pacers playoff showdowns."
If Game 1 was any indication of how the rest of the series will go, the Knicks will be getting some heart rates up a bit from their fandom. It could also mean that this series could be one for the ages.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!