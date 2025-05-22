Pacers Stun Knicks With Buzzer Beater to Tie Game 1
The New York Knicks held a double-digit lead against the Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter, but in the playoffs, anything can happen.
The Knicks had several chances to close out Game 1, but the Pacers stayed in thanks to a flurry of Aaron Nesmith 3-pointers and one final basket from Tyrese Haliburton as time expired.
Haliburton drove into the lane with the Pacers down two points, but found some space to go back to the 3-point line to try and win the game. The shot bounced off the back of the rim, but went directly in the air only to go right back in the net.
Attempting to win the game, Haliburton thought he had stolen Game 1 for the Pacers, breaking out Reggie Miller's infamous "choke" celebration and pointing to him on the sideline in the broadcast section for TNT.
However, after further review, it was revealed that the shot was only worth two points, tying the game and sending it to overtime.
The Knicks went on to lose in overtime, 138-135.
