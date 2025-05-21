All Knicks

Knicks Star Gets MVP Vote

One member of the New York Knicks was viewed as a top-five player in the NBA this season.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson controls the ball against Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson controls the ball against Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is getting ready to face off against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but before the series tipped off, he got some recognition.

Brunson received a singular fifth-place vote in the MVP race, which was mostly a two-horse race between last year's reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who walked away with the honor after leading his team to a 68-win season and the best record in the NBA.

Brunson finished in a tie for 10th place in the voting alongside Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, who each received a fifth-place vote.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got two fifth-place votes, resulting in a ninth place finish. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards each received 12 points, giving them a joint seventh place.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers finished sixth while Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell finished at No. 5. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was at No. 4 and Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo clocked in at No. 3.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic earned all 100 voters' first or second-place votes with SGA getting 71 first-place votes to Jokic's 29.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News