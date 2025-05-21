Knicks Star Gets MVP Vote
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is getting ready to face off against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but before the series tipped off, he got some recognition.
Brunson received a singular fifth-place vote in the MVP race, which was mostly a two-horse race between last year's reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who walked away with the honor after leading his team to a 68-win season and the best record in the NBA.
Brunson finished in a tie for 10th place in the voting alongside Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, who each received a fifth-place vote.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got two fifth-place votes, resulting in a ninth place finish. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards each received 12 points, giving them a joint seventh place.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers finished sixth while Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell finished at No. 5. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was at No. 4 and Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo clocked in at No. 3.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic earned all 100 voters' first or second-place votes with SGA getting 71 first-place votes to Jokic's 29.
