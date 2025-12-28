Knicks Escape With Narrow Victory Over Hawks in Atlanta Thriller

The New York Knicks survived a thrilling Atlanta battle, escaping with a clutch 128-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson combined for 70 points to overcome a spirited Hawks offense led by bench spark Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Late-game execution sealed another critical road win for New York.

Towns was absolutely unstoppable, dropping 36 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the Knicks' offensive assault. The Hawks simply couldn't find an answer for KAT's dominance in the post. He shot efficiently, hit timely three-pointers and controlled the boards when it mattered most.

His rebounding advantage, especially on the offensive glass, prevented Atlanta from gaining any momentum when they cut it close in the final quarter.

Brunson Delivers When Knicks Need Him Most

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Brunson's 34 points powered New York through a back-and-forth battle. The play-by-play showed Brunson making clutch shots consistently, especially that devastating 26-foot three-pointer with 1:17 remaining that essentially iced the game.

His composure under pressure continues to be the Knicks' greatest asset in tight contests. Brunson's ability to create his own shot kept Atlanta's defense honest all night.

Alexander-Walker's Bench Explosion Almost Wasn't Enough

Atlanta's biggest offensive spark came from an unexpected source as Alexander-Walker erupted for 25 points off the bench on 8-18 shooting with five three-pointers. His aggressive attack kept the Hawks in the game, especially in crunch time.

However, even Alexander-Walker's stellar performance couldn't overcome the Knicks' two-headed monster of Towns and Brunson.

Trae Young Struggles While Hawks Fight Back Late

Trae Young finished with just 9 points on 2-10 shooting, a surprisingly quiet night from Atlanta's star. Despite this, the Hawks kept fighting, with Onyeka Okongwu hitting crucial three-pointers and keeping the game competitive. But without Young controlling the offense, Atlanta couldn't generate enough offense to pull off the upset.

Defense Seals It Down the Stretch

OG Anunoby's late-game defense forced critical stops when the Hawks mounted their fourth-quarter push. The play-by-play showed OG drawing charges and making defensive plays that prevented Atlanta from completing their comeback.

These clutch defensive moments, combined with Brunson's free-throw shooting, sealed the narrow victory.

Another road victory proves the Knicks can win without everything clicking. When KAT and Brunson dominate like this, New York is nearly unbeatable. This type of close-game execution will be critical during playoff time.

Final Score: Knicks 128, Hawks 125

Key Stats: KAT 36 PTS, 16 REB | Brunson 34 PTS | Alexander-Walker 25 PTS off bench

