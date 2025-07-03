Insider Makes Shocking Knicks Prediction
The New York Knicks have a lot of tasks on their to-do list throughout the offseason, including negotiating a contract extension with Mikal Bridges.
Bridges, who turns 29 next month, has just one year left on his current contract, so there's reason to believe he could sign a long-term deal this summer.
However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks that may not be the case.
"If only as a leverage play, the allure of 2026 free agency is strong—particularly compared to the limited earning potential of this year’s market," Hughes wrote.
"Mikal Bridges has the option to extend his contract this summer for up to four years and $156 million, but the riches that could await a year from now (and the sheer number of additional suitors who could drive up Bridges’ price), will be too tantalizing to resist. In 2026, Bridges could earn $296 million on a new max deal.
"The counter here is that Jalen Brunson took less than the max on his last extension, and that all Knicks, especially the Villanova ones, will follow suit. Except…has anyone thought to ask Donte DiVincenzo about the whole “all for one” mentality? He wasn’t in a position to extend his deal, but New York dealt him away to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns prior to last season."
Players tend to sign contract extensions early to ensure that they will get paid even if they get hurt, but Bridges is a special case.
Bridges has not missed a single game since entering the league in 2018, making him arguably the healthiest player in the NBA.
Bridges doesn't have that issue and it's hard to turn down a $140 million raise if he were to sign with the Knicks next summer instead of now.
We'll see if Bridges follows Brunson's suit to sign the cheaper deal now instead of the expensive one later.
