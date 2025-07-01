Knicks Staying Ready to Pursue Giannis
The New York Knicks' offseason has taken countless turns in just a month since their playoff hopes were dashed, with their Eastern Conference Finals defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers inspiring several key alterations for the front office to look into between seasons.
The winding coaching search that soon followed Tom Thibodeau's dismissal, along with the newest iteration of the will they-won't they Kevin Durant trade saga made for a lot of drama to cover in just a few short weeks, but another former Knicks target has surged back into the news cycle.
As everyone looks to improve upon their teams through free agency, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst explains that the Knicks' summer strategy all goes back to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2x MVP and 2021 Finals MVP has had a storied career with the Milwaukee Bucks, and just how trade speculation started kicking in when he, too, lost to the Pacers in the playoffs, questions about his long-term future in Milwaukee have returned as the Bucks have started making some moves of their own.
Antetokounmpo was one of the first names the Knicks targeted when they turned to this coming season, a two-way star who remains one of the NBA's most dominant players. The unimpressive job that his front office has done in attempting to extend their title window, with further injury misfortune inspiring the belief that he may demand a trade to a situation that better suits his timeline.
But just as doubt of Antetokounmpo's forcing his way out of his home briefly quelled rumors, reporters like Windhorst have revealed that not everyone is sure that he'll stay put. As a result, he's held up teams like the Knicks from making big moves, as they stay ready for a league-altering asset who'd instantly flip them into clear favorites to win next season's Eastern Conference.
