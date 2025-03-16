Insider Reveals Timeline For Knicks Star's Return
Patience is a virtue and the New York Knicks will need a little more to cope with the loss of their captain.
Prior to ABC's coverage of the Knicks' Saturday tilt against the Golden State Warriors, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania offered a timeline for the return of All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. The Knicks originally announced that Brunson would be re-evaluated in two weeks after he endured an ankle injury in March 6's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers but Charania report that the captain will return deeper into the spring.
"Sources tells me it's more of a three-to-four week minimum return timeframe for Jalen Brunson," Charania said on the "NBA Countdown" show (h/t New York Basketball on X). "That sidelines him through late March, early April. The key for the Knicks and Jalen Brunson is keeping that swelling down in that ankle, getting it lower, and then increasing the mobility in the ankle."
"They know they need to get him right for the playoffs. That is of the utmost importance. It will be a few more weeks away here for Jalen Brunson."
Following Saturday's visit to San Francisco, the Knicks (42-23) have 16 games left on their regular season docket, a stretch that ends in Brooklyn on April 13. Brunson endured the injury on an awkward landing while driving for a double in the overtime session against the Lakers. Miles McBride has started in Brunson's place and the Knicks have gone 2-1 while he has been sidelined so far.
