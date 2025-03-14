Knicks' Epic Overtime Could've Been Avoided
Mikal Bridges sinking a game-winning three-pointer as the overtime session clocked out against the Portland Trail Blazers served as brilliantly thematic ending to one of the most thrilling New York Knicks victories in quite some time.
It probably shouldn't have happened.
So insinuates the Last Two Minute Report from Wednesday's interconference clash, a 114-113 New York win, which hints that the Knicks could've had the game wrapped up in regulation had an erroneous whistle not kept Portland's hopes alive.
The call in question came with just over 40 seconds remaining: New York led 106-101 at the time when Portland's Scoot Henderson drove for a double. He hit that two and was awarded an extra free throw, as officials whistled Miles McBride for a defensive foul.
The L2M report released on Thursday states that McBride should've gotten away scott-free.
McBride grazes the back of Henderson's head during his shot attempt," the report states. "[But] the contact is marginal."
Henderson went on to hit his awarded free throw, narrowing the gap to 106-104. While it would've been a one-possession game either way, the Blazers were able to go for a more manageable double instead of a mandatory triple after stopping the Knicks on the defensive end. Sure enough, Henderson penetrated the paint and got back to the charity stripe for successful equalizing free throws after he was fouled by Mitchell Robinson.
A two-point lead also prevented the Knicks from fouling the Blazers, as awarded free throws while in the bonus would've maxed out at two.
Fortunately for the visiting Knicks, Bridges took care of everything in overtime, hitting a game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer that emptied the clock and gave New York the necessary margin. McBride found redemption in the form of two blocks as the Knicks (42-23) evened up their ledger at two games apiece in the penultimate showing of a five-game Western swing.
Partisan Portland fans hinted that Bridges, who briefly bobbled the ball after getting from Josh Hart, should've been charged with a travel before his heroic heave but the L2M ruled that the lack of whistle was the right move.
"Bridges gathers the ball and legally takes two steps into his jump shooting motion," reads the report.
