Isaiah Hartenstein Compares Knicks, Thunder Coaches
The New York Knicks: don't knock them until you've tried them.
Isaiah Hartenstein has spent the past three seasons at the opposite ends of the NBA rotation management spectrum: he worked with Tom Thibodeau's top-heavy New York Knicks in the first but currently reps an Oklahoma City Thunder group known for its depth. The latter, led by reigning Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault, earned a 117-107 victory at Paycom Center on Friday, ending Thibodeau's nine-game winning streak in New York.
Hartenstein, earner of a Thunder-best 14 rebounds, addressed the differences between Thibodeau and Daigneault in the aftermath, reasoning that both sides have their advantages.
"It's different," Hartenstein said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I think a lot of people think when you're playing for Thibs, you're also practicing every day. You're not doing that most of the times, especially if you're playing a lot. You're getting off most of the day. I think he's changing that aspect: you're playing a lot, but you're going to get your off days."
"Mark's different in that aspect. We also have a deeper team so he has the luxury of playing 10 guys. But yeah, I mean, they're different in that aspect but both great coaches, both great basketball minds."
The concepts played to their extremes on Friday night, which saw Hartenstein and Western Conference-leading Thunder (29-5) earn their 14th consecutive win. All five Knicks starters played at least 40 minutes while Oklahoma City had 10 men play at least eight. The hosting Thunder's gambit prevailed this time, as they erased a 14-point Knicks lead thanks to part to a dominant fourth quarter. Of note, Aaron Wiggins put in 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the fourth alone while the Knicks bench as a whole mustered just five as a group.
Even so, it's hard to argue with the idea that both Thibodeau and Daigneault are making things work: over the last two-plus seasons, Oklahoma City has the fourth-best winning percentage in the NBa while the Knicks are nearby in sixth. Both are viewed as rising contenders in their respective conferences and some viewed Friday's game as a potential NBA Finals preview.
Hartenstein's diplomatic approach continues to carry the theme of a respectful distance from the Knicks organization. The center left New York to chase big bucks in OKC but shared friendly moments with Knicks personnel following the final buzzer.
"To compete against those guys is something great," Hartenstein said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "They're all great competitors. Me and Josh [Hart] joke around but we're both top-notch competitors. So I think playing against them, playing against an old team was a good matchup. It was good for our team to play a top-notch team like that was good for us to keep improving."
Hartenstein will make his return to Madison Square Garden next Friday night, when the Thunder take Manhattan for a rematch.
