Isaiah Hartenstein Sends Message to Knicks Fans

An intriguing offseason awaits Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks after the spoils of 2023-24.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) rebounds against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The latest from Isaiah Hartenstein will likely make it harder for New York Knicks fans to say "auf wiedersehen."

The metropolitan big man offered an emotional yet thrilling farewell to the 2023-24 season on Instagram, offering a highlight reel of his finest moments from the campaign set to Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's "FE!N."

"Thank you NY for making it so special!!" Hartenstein said of his sixth professional season and second with the Knicks in his accompanying caption. "Time to get back to work."

Knick fans certainly hope that "work" includes some financial negotiations, as Hartenstein is perhaps the team's most vauable free agent.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Hartenstein has endeared himself to New Yorkers by rising to the occasion in the center's spot over the last two seasons and this campaign proved particularly thrilling: the former Los Angeles Clipper effectively took over the opening five spot from the injured Mitchell Robinson. Hartenstein averaged a career-best 8.3 rebounds in the regular season and put up 7.8 more during the ensuing 13-game playoff run.

Hartenstein's fate will thus no doubt serve as one of the most intriguing subplots of a fateful offseason on the metropolitan timeline.

"There's a certain foundation that Thibs demands," teammate Donte DiVincenzo noted in a profile from James Herbert of CBS Sports. "First and foremost, we're going to do XYZ. If you can't do XYZ, we're going to get somebody who can do XYZ." The beauty in having Isaiah, though, is that he does everything and more."

