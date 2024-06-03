Isaiah Hartenstein Sends Message to Knicks Fans
The latest from Isaiah Hartenstein will likely make it harder for New York Knicks fans to say "auf wiedersehen."
The metropolitan big man offered an emotional yet thrilling farewell to the 2023-24 season on Instagram, offering a highlight reel of his finest moments from the campaign set to Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's "FE!N."
"Thank you NY for making it so special!!" Hartenstein said of his sixth professional season and second with the Knicks in his accompanying caption. "Time to get back to work."
Knick fans certainly hope that "work" includes some financial negotiations, as Hartenstein is perhaps the team's most vauable free agent.
Hartenstein has endeared himself to New Yorkers by rising to the occasion in the center's spot over the last two seasons and this campaign proved particularly thrilling: the former Los Angeles Clipper effectively took over the opening five spot from the injured Mitchell Robinson. Hartenstein averaged a career-best 8.3 rebounds in the regular season and put up 7.8 more during the ensuing 13-game playoff run.
Hartenstein's fate will thus no doubt serve as one of the most intriguing subplots of a fateful offseason on the metropolitan timeline.
"There's a certain foundation that Thibs demands," teammate Donte DiVincenzo noted in a profile from James Herbert of CBS Sports. "First and foremost, we're going to do XYZ. If you can't do XYZ, we're going to get somebody who can do XYZ." The beauty in having Isaiah, though, is that he does everything and more."
