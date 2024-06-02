Knicks Voice Won't Rule Out 'Triple Bang'
The New York Knicks hit their share of threes this season. Television voice Mike Breen might have one more in store to close out the year.
Breen will be back on the NBA Finals' primary microphone when the championship series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks tips off on Thursday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The longtime voice of both the Knicks and the Finals has often heralded big shots with his signature call of "Bang!" with select sinks getting the highly-sought double treatment.
The basketball-loving public has often pondered what could possibly lead Breen to take it to another level, as Walt "Clyde" Frazier's longtime broadcast partner has never broken out a triple "Bang." Breen previously hinted that he'd engage in a three-pointer if the Knicks won a title, but metropolitan involvement isn't the be-all, end-all to such a phenomenon.
"If there's an NBA Finals, Game 7 that's decided by a three-pointer, I might lose it completely," the Knicks' primary play-by-play man said during an appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take." "I haven't tried it yet."
Barstool hosts Big Cat and PFT Commentator begged Breen to give the triple bang a practice run, but the Fordham alum steadfastly refused, stressing the spontaneous nature of his memorable calls.
Breen has certainly made plenty during his time as the NBA Finals' top voice, as he'll be calling his 19th consecutive championship series for ABC. He is set to go forth without Knick alumni Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy for the first time since 2006, as he'll now be joined by analysts Doris Burke and JJ Redick.
