Knicks Have Draft Option in Kansas Guard

Johnny Furphy is leaving Kansas early, and the New York Knicks could be his next home.

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) drives against Samford Bulldogs center Riley Allenspach (35) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas forward Johnny Furphy was contemplating whether or not to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it appears the New York Knicks could have the chance to select him.

Furphy, 19, made the Big 12 All-Freshman team with the Jayhawks this past season and officially declared his intentions to remain in the draft earlier this week. Now, he could be an option for the Knicks with one of their late first-round picks.

"Although Furphy left the door open for a return to Kansas, the likelihood he hears his name called in the first round may be enough to keep him in the draft -- his youth, athleticism and shooting potential give him pretty real upside, provided he can get up to speed on the defensive end," ESPN writes.

Furphy has the size, length and shooting to be a strong NBA player. His defensive shortcomings can be fixed with the right coaching, and Tom Thibodeau could be the exact person he needs to help him improve. This likely means that Furphy won't be playing meaningful minutes for the Knicks anytime soon, but his potential should be enough for New York to consider him if he's available when the team is on the clock.

