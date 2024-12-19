Old Officiating Foe To Oversee Knicks Game vs. Timberwolves
The New York Knicks will be dealing with some old friends and adversaries alike come Thursday night'v high-profile tilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
As shared by Ian Begley of SNY, Jacyn Goble is part of the officiating crew for the nationally televised showdown, which is sure to irk Knicks fans. Thursday's game needs little introduction, as it'll be the first showdown between the Knicks and Wolves since an offseason trade that involved Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Goble is perhaps infamous among the metropolitan faithful for his foul call against Jalen Brunson toward the end of a February tilt in Houston, one that led to the winning free throws for the hosts in a 105-103 defeat. The NBA later ruled that the foul should not have been called but denied a protest from the Knicks that would've forced an overtime session.
When the Knicks returned to Houston in November, Josh Hart jokingly asked if Goble would be on the call. Goble missed the rematch but the Knicks still fell by a 109-97 final.
More recently, Goble was part of the crew that oversaw the Knicks' NBA Cup vanquishing at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks last week. While Goble was not referenced by name, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau seemed to take issue with at least one official--and it didn't take New Yorkers long to name a suspect.
“I just looked at who was refereeing," a glum Thibodeau said after the 108-100 loss, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "I knew what it was going to be like."
The Knicks have a 13-14 record in Goble games since he entered the league in 2016-17. To be fair to Goble, the Knicks allow only 103.6 points per 48 minutes under his watch, the lowest points against for any of the 30 teams in contests he has overseen.
Goble is set to serve as the referee for Thursday's game with Pat Fraher serving as crew chief and Derrick Collins as the umpire.
