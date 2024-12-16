Knicks Pick Dick Van Arsdale Dies at 81
The Phoenix Suns announced the passing of franchise legend Dick Van Arsdale on Monday. Van Arsdale was 81 years old and began his NBA career with the New York Knicks, who chose him in the second round of the 1965 draft.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale, the “Original Sun” and a member of our Ring of Honor," the Suns said in their social media statement. "Van Arsdale was a cornerstone of the Suns organization. He earned three All-Star selections, was a member of the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 1976 and retired as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in 1977."
"Beloved throughout the Suns organization and fanbase, Van Arsdale held several positions with the team, including broadcaster and front office executive, following his 12-year NBA career."
An Indianapolis native, Van Arsdale played three seasons with the Knicks after a strong career at Indiana University. Over those tours, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds and was nominated to the 1965-66 season's All-Rookie Team alongside his identical twin brother Tom, who was stationed with Detroit.
Van Arsdale earned the "Original Sun" title when he was the first pick of the team's expansion draft upon their NBA entry in 1968. He guided Phoenix to its original heyday, spending nine seasons in the desert and reaching three All-Star teams. In addition to his on-floor endeavors, Van Arsdale served in both the media and front office, notably serving as the Suns' general manager. His No. 5 was the first digit to be retired by the franchise and he also reached the All-Defensive Second Team in 1974.
