Knicks Have Mitchell Robinson Quandary at Trade Deadline
Mitchell Robinson is set to be the New York Knicks' center of attention in more ways than one.
Though he hasn't stepped on the floor this season, Robinson has prevailed as a lasting talking point for the Knicks: some argue that the longest-tenured New Yorker is the solution to the team's relapsed defense while others believe he's the Knicks most attractive asset for this season's upcoming trade deadline.
ESPN front office expert Bobby Marks believes that the Knicks' decision on Robinson will come to define their fortunes at the transactional landmark.
"Robinson would be a valuable trade asset if the Knicks were looking to improve their depth and feel comfortable with Precious Achiuwa starting at center," Marks notes. "With the heavy minutes coach Tom Thibodeau plays his starters, two aspects need to be taken into account when answering that question: the Knicks' lack of depth and their postseason aspirations. They aren't built as a team meant just to compete in the regular season."
Robinson, working off ankle woes that shortened his sixth season in New York, has no doubt earned a chance to partake in a potential title run. He gives Manhattan an underrated edge in the paint, standing as one of the lingering traditional centers in the league, one meant to clog drivers in the interior, gather rebounds, and take shots from no more than five feet away.
On the other hand, Robinson likely stands as the Knicks' most attractive asset with the team's draft pick cabinet mostly exhausted in the the offseason deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. He has proven he is capable of major minutes and can contribute to a championship cause--whether it's in New York or elsewhere.
Whether it's in a Knicks jersey or new threads, those anticipating Robinson's return will have to patient: ESPN NBA insider Sham Charania recently reported that Robinson might not be back until February, the latest in a series of delayed ETAs.
