Jalen Brunson In, Miles McBride OUT For Knicks vs. Thunder
The highly anticipated matchup between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder will have one of its main attractions on the floor.
The Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson will be back in the starting five for Friday's high-profile interconference tilt, returning to the fold after a one-game absence. Backup Miles McBride, however, will miss his second straight game.
Brunson has been dealing with calf tightness and has appeared on the past week's injury reports. He missed the Wednesday game against the Utah Jazz and Cameron Payne rose in his place. Wednesday's departure was Brunson's first of the season after partaking in the first 33 games of the year.
McBride was originally set to replace Brunson in the starting five on Wednesday but reportedly dealt with issues during warmups. An early sign of McBride's absence was when the Knicks sent down Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukport for Friday's G League Westchester showing but kept their fellow rookie Tyler Kolek on the NBA roster. Kolek played 12 minutes in McBride's place in relief of Payne on Wednesday, mere hours after he had a double-double in Westchester.
Oklahoma City will continue to miss both Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren for Friday's fracas. Caruso has been dealing with a hip issue since Christmas while Holmgren, also ailed with a bad hip, hasn't played since November.
