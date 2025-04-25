Jalen Brunson Jabs Knicks Coach's Critics
An arduous playoff game against the Detroit Pistons had ended but New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was still playing defense.
Brunson capped off another historic playoff performance in style, scoring a dozen points in the last eight minutes of a 118-116 Eastern Conference quarterfinal victory over the Detroit Pistons. Unwilling to let those who called for head coach Tom Thibodeau's job off the hook in the aftermath, Brunson credited the coach for prepping his conditioning where he looked "sped up" compared to the tired Pistons laboring through crunch time.
"I'm just happy Thibs played me all those minutes in the regular season," Brunson said in video from SNY. "Got me in shape for the playoffs"
Brunson drew laughs for his comments but kept a stoic expression on his face, which remained as he left the podium. It's perhaps the latest vote of confidence, delivered in the point guard's deadpan snarker fashion, has offered Thibodeau in the wake of calls for his job as the Knicks embark on this latest playoff run.
The latest duel with Detroit, which yielded a 2-1 lead for the Knicks in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series, gave Brunson an immediate opportunity to back his sizable victory in the NBA's vote for the Clutch Player of the Year Award. As the Pistons pined away at a New York lead that reached as high as 14, Brunson's reliable antics amidst a not-so-warm reception sealed the deal for a vital victory.
At the forefront was Thibodeau, who faced criticism for some of his late decisions in the Knicks' 100-94 defeat in Game 2 on Monday night. Having long backed Brunson amidst his own negative reviews, namely the accusations that his physical play is mostly an act, Thibodeau received perhaps his most sterling approval report to date on the grandest stage.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!