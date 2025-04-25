Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks Recover in Detroit For 2-1 Lead
Detroit, rocked city, courtesy of the New York Knicks.
The Knicks' newcomers rose to the occasion in the third act of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Detroit Pistons, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges united with Jalen Brunson to post a 118-116 victory on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.
New York now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.
Denied a single shot attempt in the fourth quarter of Game 2, Towns took advantage of his touches with 31 points while Bridges' box score had a little bit of everything with 20 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and three assists and steals each. Brunson lived up to his newly-official reputation as Clutch Player of the Year with 30 points, a dozen coming in the final period.
Combined with 22 tallies from the arms of OG Anunoby, the Knicks had four scorers with at least 20 in a playoff game for the first time since 1972's trek to the NBA Finals. The lone outlier, Josh Hart, still fell just short of a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine assists.
The series remains stationed in Detroit for Game 4, which will be staged at Little Caesars Arena (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
