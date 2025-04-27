Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks Game 4 With Injury
A tough third quarter became even more painful, literally speaking, for the New York Knicks.
Point guard and captain Jalen Brunson left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with the Detroit Pistons with an apparent ankle injury. Brunson remained sitting on the sidelines after a tangle-up with Detroit's Dennis Schroder with just under three minutes remaining in the period.
See the incident below:
The ankle apparently in pain is the same one that kept Brunson out for a month of late regular season play after he went down in overtime of a March 4 game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Following the incident, Brunson retreated for the Knicks locker room with a member of the team medical staff while Cameron Payne took his place.
Brunson, who has faced vocal hostilities from Pistons fans during the Detroit portions of this series, had 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting as well as nine assists prior to his departure. The incident was part of a brutal third period for the Knicks, who watched a sizable lead fully evaporate after they let Detroit win the period 28-14.
Brunson did return to sit on the Knicks bench at the onset of the fourth quarter, re-entering the game with 10:14 remaining in regulation.
The Pistons were up by seven at the end of the third.
