Jalen Brunson, Knicks Bash Bucks in Monumental Win
The New York Knicks bucked the trends and then some on Sunday afternoon-into-evening at Madison Square Garden.
Despite a relatively brief injury scare, Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with an efficient shooting effort en route to a 140-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Sunday's win over the Bucks, the fourth-place team that sits just behind the Knicks on the current Eastern Conference leaderboard, was the Knicks' first over a current top-six team other than the Orlando Magic since Nov. 25 in Denver.
Brunson scored 44 points, his 17th career Knicks game with at least 40 to tie Carmelo Anthony for the third-most in franchise history. The first 23 came in the opening dozen as the Knicks (26-14) set the tone early on. Brunson had to leave the game with a shoulder injury that forced him into the locker room but returned to the floor to earn a dozen more before the game's one-sided nature allowed New York to empty the bench.
Karl-Anthony Towns had a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double while Josh Hart joined him in a serendipitous tally with 11 each in the same categories.
There's no rest for the Knicks, who immediately return to action Monday against the Detroit Pistons at home (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
