Eli Manning Gives Knicks Fans Special Gift
Provided they're also a New York Giants fan, at least one New York Knicks supporter left Friday's disastrous showing against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a smile on their face.
The former blue quarterback took a break from the gridiron to take in the Knicks-Thunder game at Madison Square Garden and offered a special souvenir to a lucky fan: autographing a football, Manning launched it into the MSG seats in a toss reminiscent of his famed heave to David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII.
Alas for the Knicks, Manning's presence failed to bring about any good luck, as Friday's hosts dropped a 126-101 decision to the Western Conference-leading Thunder. One could argue it was an at least somewhat appropriate result considering that the visiting Thunder was clad in their traditional blue road jerseys in front of the Giants legend.
Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, was recently named one of 15 finalists for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a gang that also includes fellow new-century legends like Antonio Gates, Steve Smith, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, and Reggie Wayne. The official class of 2025 will be announced during the week of Super Bowl LIX next month.
With his cleats hung up after a 16-year NFL career spent entirely with the Giants, Manning is now set to enter the entertainment realm, as he'll serve the executive producer of "Chad Powers," an upcoming football comedy series set to debut on Hulu later this year. The series will feature "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell as the eponymous Powers, who, in turn, is based off a character Manning introduced when he pretended to walk-on to Penn State's football team as part of a humorous segment for his ESPN+ travel documentary series "Eli's Places."
In the meantime, Manning will be on the call for the "ManningCast" edition of ESPN's NFL playoff coverage. Manning and his older brother Peyton will take their usual spots when the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings close out the opening stanza of the NFL playoffs on Monday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
