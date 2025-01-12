Mikal Bridges Addresses Knicks' 'Boo-Worthy' Performance
New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges felt the Thunder in the worst way possible on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Bridges discourse soured on Friday, as the prized acquisition was 0-of-9 from the field while struggling to stop the faced-paced Oklahoma City Thunder, who thus rolled to a 126-101 decision. It's New York's fourth loss over the last five games and Bridges acknowledged his role in the metropolitan shortcomings in Friday's aftermath, reasoning that the parting boos when the Knicks left the floor were well justified.
"I get that, missing shots, that's something you really can't control, just keep making them, keep getting them up" Bridges said in video from SNY. "Defensively a lot of miscues, a lack of communication, which is very boo-worthy. I'm not tripping. That's just got to be better."
Barring a hoist of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, it'll be a while before the Bridges debate fully vanishes considering the packed price the Knicks paid to obtain him in a rare deal with the Brooklyn Nets. After a slow start, Bridges seemed to find his footing and trademark two-way game. Through the first four games of the new calendar year, Bridges was averaging 23.3 tallies per contest, primarily posting points through the mid-range, as he was over 54 percent from the field.
The bottom fell out against the Thunder, however: shooting 4-of-18 on Wednesday was buried well enough thanks to a one-sided win over the lowly Toronto Raptors, but his fruitless Friday output had many wondering about the future firsts sent to the Nets in the aforementioned offseason deal.
It was even harder for Bridges to hide when Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went for 39 points, building a massive early lead that proved impenetrable: New York (24-15) never got the lead back below 10 after Oklahoma City closed the first period with a dozen unanswered.
“I just got to make them,” Bridges remarked, per Andrew Crane of the New York Post. “I think I’m just short on a lot of them probably these past couple games. I just got to put a little more lift probably on it.”
