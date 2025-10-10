Jalen Brunson Trade Idea Throws Knicks Into Chaos
The New York Knicks are looking to get stars in any way, shape or form and would probably trade everyone except Jalen Brunson to make it happen ... or would they?
Brunson is absolutely off limits in any Knicks trade, but Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a deal that sends Brunson to the Houston Rockets, while Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to New York.
"Trading Jalen Brunson and officially blowing up the "Nova Knicks" ethos seems about as unlikely as a Giannis trade itself," Bailey wrote.
"But if it meant Giannis in New York, the Knicks might have to seriously consider it.
"The deal would leave New York awfully thin in the backcourt, but point Giannis would help on that front. And surrounding him with shooting and length from KAT, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby would make the Knicks attack a nightmare."
A trade like this would break the NBA if it happened, but after seeing Luka Doncic go from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers eight months ago, anything can happen.
It would take a lot for the Knicks to trade Brunson given how much he has done for the franchise ever since he arrived in 2022. Brunson has been the key catalyst behind New York's ascent to the top of the NBA, so the Knicks count on him to be the alpha.
That being said, Knicks president Leon Rose stressed the need for the team to do whatever it takes to win a championship after firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Rose said in a statement after Thibodeau was fired. "Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward."
Firing a coach that was six wins away from winning the NBA Finals was a dramatic decision, but the Knicks proved they were willing to do it if it helps them get better.
Switching Brunson into Antetokounmpo could make the Knicks better on paper, but it would be a decision that would rock the fanbase and chemistry in the locker room.
Antetokounmpo may be one of the few players the Knicks would be justified in trading Brunson for, but dealing the captain of the team after he has been so selfless would be the equivalent of throwing a kamikaze on the whole operation New York has been building for the last few years.
