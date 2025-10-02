Knicks Reveal Lineup Changes for Preseason Opener
The New York Knicks are set to help tip the NBA preseason off in Abu Dhabi later today, where they'll square off against the Philadelphia 76ers with a brand-new look to their lineup.
Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges are expected to return to their normal spots in the Knicks' starting-five, status positions that were never questioned while the Knicks transitioned into the Mike Brown era at the start of the summer, but they'll be joined by a few of last season's reserves. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports that Pacome Dadiet is taking the place of forward OG Anunoby as he tends to a sprained hand, while Mitchell Robinson is in ahead of Josh Hart as the newest update in their race for the final open starting job.
The Robinson momentum has been building since the start of last season when even Tom Thibodeau, Brown's predecessor who loved Hart enough to allow him to lead the NBA in minutes per game, elected to pull his hustling wing for Robinson in the midst of his team's attempt to stave off the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brown looked to have taken note of one of Thibodeau's final adjustments before he and the front office parted ways, as he took the time to run Robinson out with the other four usual starters in preseason training camp while sticking Hart with the second-stringers. The move provides Towns with the luxury to linger out by the perimeter more, giving the Knicks more of an inside presence with their double-big look while improving as a defensive and rebounding team.
Dadiet's start isn't any kind of pay-off from a months-long narrative, but it's the more surprising move of the two. The Knicks' most recent first-round pick, along with some of the team's other developmental projects, have been projected towards the fringe of the rotation entering his sophomore season, but Brown's evidently taking him for a spin in testing how ready the wing shooter is to fit in with his other trusted contributors.
Brown's reportedly ready to deploy everyone he's got, though, so it's safe to say that this isn't some bold declaration of his faith in the unproven Dadiet. He has a shot at getting some burn as the game trickles on and the stars are likely pulled early, providing the fans with an early peek at the contending team they can expect this season.
