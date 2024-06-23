Should Knicks Re-Sign Veteran Guard?
The New York Knicks are hoping that they can re-sign their top free agents in OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, but they also have Alec Burks entering unrestricted free agency this summer.
Burks, who turns 33 next month, came to the Knicks in a trade with the Detroit Pistons just before the NBA trade deadline in February. While he was an ancillary piece for the Knicks in the deal, he emerged as a key contributor for the team in its playoff series against the Indiana Pacers when players higher in the depth chart started getting hurt.
In the postseason, Burks averaged 14.8 points per game in six appearances for the team. He scored in double figures in each of the final five games during the series against the Pacers, including 26 in a Game 7 loss.
Burks shot 37.6 percent from distance this past season, proving to be a consistent shooter even as he approaches his mid-30's.
The Knicks could easily go out and get a rookie with one of their first-round picks to replace Burks' contributions. However, Tom Thibodeau isn't a fan of playing rookies, and in a draft that isn't super deep, a late first-round pick can be classified as a second-rounder in other years with better classes.
Burks is a veteran the Knicks can rely on, as evidenced by the fact that New York had him from 2020-22 and traded for him again this past February.
Burks' price in free agency also won't be very high. There's a chance he may even sign for the veteran's minimum, which the Knicks can afford. Even if he costs slightly more, it may be worth it to keep a player like Burks who is familiar with the team and can help in a pinch, much like he did during the playoffs.
The Knicks can negotiate with Burks throughout the week if they choose to do so, but on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, he will be able to talk to other teams and could look to find his new home for his 14th NBA season.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!