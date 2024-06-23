Liberty Go Into Commissioner's Cup Final on Dreamy Note
Amidst Georgia-based drudgery in The Bronx, the New York Liberty avenged their pinstriped pals from The Bronx.
New York closed a busy weekend in style, dealing a 96-75 nightmare to the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Once again playing with eight women, the Liberty's headliners handled business, as Sabrina Ionescu posted a 26-point, 11-assist double-double while Jonquel Jones equaled the feat with 13 points and 10 boards.
The win combined with the Connecticut Sun's loss in Seattle placed the Liberty (15-3) in first place on the WNBA leaderboard amidst a busy Sunday slate.
Sunday's win was finished about 24 hours after the Liberty placed finishing touches upon a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. While things got a little bit scary in the fourth quarter (which saw Atlanta eat away somewhat quickly at a lead that summitted at 33), a sterling second quarter showing afforded the exhausted Liberty room for error and a chance to let some of their role players a larger opportunity.
In addition to Ionescu's normal activities from deep, the Liberty (15-3) enjoyed a perfect 4-of-4 breakout from first-round rookie Marqueshia Davis, the headliner of a 33-20 advantage. When Atlanta chipped away at the lead, Leonie Fiebich woke up the Liberty offense long enough to seal the deal.
Former New Yorkers held water for the Rhyne Howard-less Dream (6-9), as Tina Charles scored 19 points while Crystal Dangerfield had nine off the bench. Atlanta will visit Barclays Center to close out the month on June 30.
In the meantime, the Liberty will partake in Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup final at UBS Arena on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Lynx (8 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video).
