Insider Makes Bold Knicks Point Guard Prediction

The New York Knicks could add another point guard to the roster soon.

Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are a team of change this offseason, swapping out players on the bench for some potential upgrades.

While the Knicks have been busy, The Athletic insider James Edwards III doesn't think they are done quite yet. Edwards thinks the Knicks will sign a point guard soon.

"I don’t think the Knicks’ backup point guard for next season is on the roster yet," Edwards wrote.

"I’d be a bit surprised if New York started the year with Tyler Kolek playing behind Jalen Brunson. I’m not sure Kolek’s ready for such a big role, considering the Knicks have such lofty expectations for next season. Miles McBride is best utilized as an off-ball guard, in my opinion. However, I wouldn’t be stunned if he took on backup point-guard duties next year."

"I’m expecting New York to use its veteran’s minimum spot on the point guard position, with names like Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, Delon Wright and Monté Morris worth monitoring."

Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan and Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons
Of the names mentioned above, Simmons appears to be the likeliest player to join the Knicks. He's been linked to them for a few weeks pretty intensely, so a partnership between the former No. 1 overall pick and the Knicks could take place.

However, Simmons isn't exactly the most seamless fit for the team. Edwards criticized Simmons' fit for the current roster.

"Simmons’ inability to shoot — or even look at the basket — makes it so that Brown couldn’t successfully play him with non-shooters like Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. Giving significant minutes to a guard or wing who isn’t willingly looking to score isn’t something I’d sign up for," Edwards wrote.

A reunion with Wright or Cam Payne could be an option for the Knicks, but they should be looking at someone who can be an upgrade for the bench.

If the Knicks are able to upgrade their backup point guard role, the second unit will be in better hands. That could end up being the difference between being in the Eastern Conference Finals or making it all the way to the NBA Finals and hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.

