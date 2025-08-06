Analyst Floats Knicks, Jazz Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks are trying to figure out their center situation beyond the 2025-26 season with Mitchell Robinson approaching free agency.
Atlanta Hawks On SI contributor Rohan Raman offered a suggestion, trading Robinson, Pacome Dadiet and a 2026 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler, Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailuk while dumping point guard Tyler Kolek to the Hawks.
"Robinson is a great player, but they can re-create him in the aggregate with Kessler and Love. Kessler is one of the better rim protectors in the league, posting a BLK% of 7.4% and a staggering 2.4 blocks per game. He made massive strides as a rebounder, recording a league-leading OREB% of 16.6% last year while continuing to end possessions as an intimidating defensive rebounder. He's a good rim-runner who can play off a talented passer like Jalen Brunson," Raman wrote.
Kessler has been on the Knicks' radar for a while, so this would fulfill a prophecy that's been coming for a long time.
On top of that, the Knicks would get a veteran in Love that could help fill out the roster and help the team even when he's not on the court.
"There were a myriad of non-basketball reasons that affected Love this season and it wouldn't be difficult to envision him as the gritty veteran that New York needs off the bench," Raman wrote.
The team would also get a veteran wing in Mykhailuk that could fill in for Landry Shamet's vacated role off the bench.
"Mykhailiuk is a solid bench wing who averaged 8.8 points per game and shot 80% from the charity stripe. He competes hard on both ends and has championship experience from his time with the Celtics. Considering the Knicks' title aspirations, adding veterans with that type of experience is helpful," Raman wrote.
Mykhailuk, 28, played 13 games with the Knicks during the 2022-23 season, so this trade would signal a return to a familiar place for the Ukrainian forward.
Overall, the Knicks would give up an expiring contract in Robinson, a future first-round pick and two seldom-used rookies in Kolek and Dadiet to get one of the top backup centers in Kessler as well as a pair of veterans that can fill in off the bench in a pinch.
It sounds exactly like a deal the Knicks should invest in if given the opportunity.
