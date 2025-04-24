Knicks Vow to Curb Complaining to Officials
The New York Knicks have vowed to focus on the five, not the four as their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with the Detroit Pistons continues.
Knicks headliners Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart plan to curb their complaining to officials while they prepared for Game 3 of the series in the Motor City. The best-of-seven duel with Detroit is tied at one game apiece after Game 2 ended on controversial fashion.
"We've had a lack of focus when it comes to that," Brunson said in video from SNY. "We've got to let them do their job and we've got to do ours."
If anyone in New York had a legitimate gripe with officials, it'd be Hart: it was Hart who completed the Knicks' comeback from as many as 15 points down in Game 2 with a emphatic slam off a feed from Brunson, one that tied the game at 94-all in the penultimate minute.
Amidst the euphoria, Hart was annoyed that there was no foul against Jalen Duren, which would've given the former a chance to hit a go-ahead free throw. Hart was subsequently vindicated in the Last Two-Minute Report stemming from Game 2, which stated that Duren made contact with Hart's head that should've been charged.
Hart, however, echoed Brunson's sentiments and vowed to turn the other cheek for the rest of the rest of the series.
"It definitely takes you off your game," Hart said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "I think controlling it, that just comes from within, kind of focusing on controlling what you can control. We can’t control what they’re calling. We can’t control getting our first free throws with what, 17 seconds on the clock?"
"We can’t control those kind of things. We can just control how we respond to it. Last game I responded terribly. I have to make sure I fix that, [Karl-Anthony Towns} fixes that, and move on from it."
The series between the Knicks and Pistons has lived up to physical expectations: with all teams having played two games, Detroit has been charged with 45 fouls to lead all contenders while the Knicks have been whistled for 43 (tied for third with Minnesota).
But many, including Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, have noted the free throw discrepancy in the early stages: as Hart alluded to, it was particularly glaring in Game 2's opening half, when the Knicks received only two free throw attempts, while the Pistons were a near-perfect 13-of-14.
Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised the way officials called the first two games as he and his group prepared to defend Little Caesars Arena.
“We’re happy with the way the games are being called,” Bickerstaff said, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com. “We can survive physicality, so we’ve got no issue with it ... I love the whistle. You know, let the referees keep calling the game the way they’ve been calling it, and it gives us an opportunity to defend, and our guys can play through it.”
