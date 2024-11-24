All Knicks

Josh Hart Giving Knicks Under-Appreciated Skill

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart tries his best every game, and it is paying off.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks pride themselves on being a physical basketball team, and no one represents that mindset better than Josh Hart.

Hart, 29, is averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Knicks this season, which has put him off to a very good start.

However, it's the things not seen in a box score that make Hart valuable for the Knicks.

"He will always give that boost in effort. He has the strength and mobility to size up or down in defensive matchups, though playing alongside on-ball savants like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will allow Hart to fully embrace the chaos-driving help defense he’s long excelled at. He is reliable and resilient, a player whose charm and dependability has allowed Tom Thibodeau’s heart to grow three sizes. They are, after all, kindred sickos. Hart knows Thibs won’t pull him out of the game, and Thibs knows Hart doesn’t want to be pulled," Danny Chau of The Ringer writes.

Hart is someone who can build the culture for the Knicks, and the team looks towards him as a leader in that department.

The Knicks may not be at their final destination at this point in the season, but the team's effort is something that builds over the course of the year. They cannot be at their peak 15 games into the season because there are far more goals to accomplish.

As long as the Knicks see a trajectory of positive growth over the course of the team's 82 games, that's what matters. And Hart's presence in guiding the Knicks through that will be key in the coming months.

Hart and the Knicks are back in action tomorrow night as they travel to Colorado to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News