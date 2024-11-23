All Knicks

Knicks Welcoming New Energy at PG

A key piece emerges for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Suns Cameron Payne (15) drives against Pelicans Jose Alvarado (15) during a game at Footprint Center on Oct. 28, 2022.
Suns Cameron Payne (15) drives against Pelicans Jose Alvarado (15) during a game at Footprint Center on Oct. 28, 2022. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a lot of shrewd moves over the offseason, but one that went somewhat under the radar was the signing of veteran point guard Cam Payne, who split last season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Payne, 30, has experienced many highs and lows in the NBA, but it has now brought him to New York, where he hopes to have an impact with the Knicks.

"Honestly, I just wanted to come and help," Payne said reflecting upon signing with the Knicks h/t Posting and Toasting. “When I get out there I want to be aggressive and just utilize my opportunities. Obviously, I have. I’m in there. I didn’t know though coming in. I just wanted to be the best player I could be every day.”

Payne came in with little expectations, which is why he is viewing the Knicks as a full reset in his career as he looks to help chase a championship for New York.

“I kind of had to start over again, make people like me, show them what I can do," Payne said. "For sure I had to start over and I’m kind of doing it again. Kind of go out there playing so everybody knows what I do, what I bring to the table. I’m starting to turn some heads a little bit. Hopefully, I can get some love there in New York.”

It's only been a handful of games, but Payne is delivering for the Knicks. He is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Knicks as the second unit's point guard, a key spot in the rotation.

His play so far has impressed his teammate and captain Jalen Brunson.

“He brings energy, regardless of what’s going on on the court. He may play a lot. He may not play a lot. But his energy is always there and he’s a great teammate to have around," Brunson said. “I hate to play against him. But honestly having him as a teammate, he’s been amazing.”

Payne's contributions have also been a welcomed addition for coach Tom Thibodeau, who appreciates the veteran point guard's career through the NBA as a journeyman.

“All the things that Cam has been through has helped him and he’s responded," Thibodeau said. "Whatever adversity has come his way he’s always found a way to get above it. Now he’s established himself as a really good player in this league. So he’s brought a lot to our team.”

Payne and the Knicks are back in action today as they take on the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
