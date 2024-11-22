Knicks Star Confident in Career-High Start
Amidst his relative chatter, Josh Hart may have a point — namely a career-best tally for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks' active four-game winning streak has been primarily sustained by offensive endeavors, ones that feature some career-bests efforts from Hart in his second full season as a New Yorker. Through 15 games, Hart is averaging nine rebounds and 5.9 assists — both career-highs — but what's most impressive is his tally of 14.1 points per game, just short of a personal best set in 2021-22.
"I'm confident in my shot right now," Hart said following Wednesday's 138-122 win over the Phoenix Suns in video from Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. "I'll leave the I'm not confident or scared to shoot narrative to y'all. Y'all can run with that if y'all want. But, at the end of the day, for me, I like to play my game ... I like taking my shots how I want to take them, taking the shots I want."
With his early outburst, which included a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in the desert, Hart has rendered a quiet preseason long forgotten: with his full-time ascension into the Knicks' starting lineup secured with the trade of Julius Randle, Hart tried only six shots in just under 90 minutes of exhibition action.
That concern has been long nullified, as Hart has proven quite trigger-happy in the early going: he's putting in over nine tries a game, also best since that aforementioned 2021-22 season between New Orleans and Portland, and he's currently leading the league with a 75.6 percent success rate from two-point range.
"For anyone that wants to comment on my shooting or my game ... only I can dictate what that's going to be," Hart said, remarking that he's also made a point to become a better facilitator upon his permanent promotion. "Sometimes I've got to make sure I catch the ball and look at the rim. But I just have fun out there. I play my game."
Hart is shooting over 62 percent from the field in the last four games overall as the Knicks (9-6) have gotten back on track after a slow start. His next chance to display his offensive progress lands on Saturday late afternoon when New York faces the Utah Jazz (5 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
