Josh Hart Leaves, Returns to Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game
A painful night for the New York Knicks took another hit amidst their Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Friendly fire briefly forced Josh Hart to the locker room during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' visit. While boxing out Jaden McDaniels, Hart bumped into center Jericho Sims and fell down hard, wincing on the ground before the training staff attended to him.
Hart had fallen just seconds after Anthony Edwards launch a successful three-pointer that gave the Timberwolves a 71-64 lead with just under 8:40 to go in the third period. He went to the Knicks for observation but returned before the five-minute mark of the third, his re-entry partly aided by a media timeout just after the midway point of the period. Hart would play just over three minutes before returning to the New York bench just before the two-minute mark.
New York (27-15) is already missing Karl-Anthony Towns due to a sprained thumb as it does battle with his original NBA employers.
Prior to his departure, Hart had seven points, five rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes of action. He is well-regarded as one of the Knicks' more durable men, memorably several complete 48-minute efforts during last year's playoff run.
Minnesota holds an 81-78 lead on the Knicks entering the fourth quarter.
