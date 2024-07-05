Josh Hart Makes Case for Knicks Over Celtics
The New York Knicks were one win away from facing off against the Boston Celtics in this year's Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks were up 2-0 and 3-2 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but injuries began to slow New York down, which ultimately led to a disappointing Game 7 loss at Madison Square Garden, ending their season.
The Pacers went on to get swept by the surging Celtics, who lost just three games en route to their first NBA championship since 2008 and 18th overall in franchise history.
However, if the Knicks were able to field a healthy lineup, Josh Hart believes the Celtics wouldn't have had it very easy.
"I feel like if we were healthy and we got to play Boston, that probably would have been the best series in the playoffs," Hart said. "I feel like that goes six or seven [games]. That would be a competitive as hell six or seven games."
Hart says he doesn't know if the Knicks would have come out on top, but it would have been interesting to find out. A big part of Boston's success was remaining healthy throughout the playoffs. Other than Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered an injury in the first round but returned for the NBA Finals, the Celtics' core remained healthy and pushed them across the finish line.
The Knicks injury woes began early in the season when Mitchell Robinson needed ankle surgery. Then, Julius Randle went down for the rest of the year in late January when he needed shoulder surgery. On top of that, OG Anunoby hurt his elbow and needed a small procedure done.
The Knicks injuries forced the team to crunch their rotation down in the playoffs, playing seven or eight players each night. Then, Josh Hart and Anunoby [again] went down in the middle of the Pacers series, along with Bojan Bogdanovic and Robinson [again]. To put a cherry on top, Jalen Brunson left Game 7 with a fractured hand.
Now, the Knicks will compete all season long in pursuit of having a chance to face off against the Celtics again in the playoffs, hoping to be healthy this time.
