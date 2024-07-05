All Knicks

Josh Hart Makes Case for Knicks Over Celtics

Josh Hart believes the New York Knicks could have upset the Boston Celtics in a potential Eastern Conference Finals series.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 24, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks were one win away from facing off against the Boston Celtics in this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks were up 2-0 and 3-2 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but injuries began to slow New York down, which ultimately led to a disappointing Game 7 loss at Madison Square Garden, ending their season.

The Pacers went on to get swept by the surging Celtics, who lost just three games en route to their first NBA championship since 2008 and 18th overall in franchise history.

However, if the Knicks were able to field a healthy lineup, Josh Hart believes the Celtics wouldn't have had it very easy.

"I feel like if we were healthy and we got to play Boston, that probably would have been the best series in the playoffs," Hart said. "I feel like that goes six or seven [games]. That would be a competitive as hell six or seven games."

Hart says he doesn't know if the Knicks would have come out on top, but it would have been interesting to find out. A big part of Boston's success was remaining healthy throughout the playoffs. Other than Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered an injury in the first round but returned for the NBA Finals, the Celtics' core remained healthy and pushed them across the finish line.

The Knicks injury woes began early in the season when Mitchell Robinson needed ankle surgery. Then, Julius Randle went down for the rest of the year in late January when he needed shoulder surgery. On top of that, OG Anunoby hurt his elbow and needed a small procedure done.

The Knicks injuries forced the team to crunch their rotation down in the playoffs, playing seven or eight players each night. Then, Josh Hart and Anunoby [again] went down in the middle of the Pacers series, along with Bojan Bogdanovic and Robinson [again]. To put a cherry on top, Jalen Brunson left Game 7 with a fractured hand.

Now, the Knicks will compete all season long in pursuit of having a chance to face off against the Celtics again in the playoffs, hoping to be healthy this time.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News