Josh Hart Misses Knicks Game vs. Timberwolves
A battle of past and present New York Knicks will not feature one of the modern mainstays.
Per James Edwards of The Athletic, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced that Josh Hart would not play in Thursday night's highly-anticipated interconference tilt against the Minnsota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT). Hart was a late addition to Thursday's injury report, listed as questionable due to personal reasons.
Thursday will feature the return of Karl-Anthony Towns to Minneapolis while the Knicks will face Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle for the first time since their services were sent north in exchange for the center's services.
Hart had played in each of the Knicks' first 26 games this season, averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in that span. His rebounding will be particularly missed on Thursday, as the Timberwolves still boast the services of Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid in the interior despite Towns' departure.
In an attempt to offset such issues, the Knicks are going with size in their lineup, as Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. Thursday will mark Achiuwa's sixth game back from a preseason hamstring injury and he has pulled in 30 rebounds over his debut five.
