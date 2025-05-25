Josh Hart At Peace With Knicks' Potential Lineup Change
Going to the New York Knicks bench would be anything but Hart-breaking.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Knicks' 2-0 deficit to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals certainly qualifies. The dire deficit and the Knicks' propensity for slow starts has reportedly led them to consider a switch in the long-standing starting five for Game 3 of the series (8 p.m. ET, TNT), one that would likely render Josh Hart as the odd man out if it were to come to pass.
Speaking as the Knicks prepped for the fateful third, Hart appeared to be at peace with any potential adjustment on the opening ledger.
"I've been the 15th man, I've been the third man, I've been the sixth man, I've been whatever," Hart said. "I truly feel like I'm a starter in the league. I think I've played amazing this year. So, if he does [bench me], cool."
The Knicks' starting five consisting of Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns is the fourth-most common five-man lineup in the NBA this season. Hart, who started 77 games this season, has been stationed in the five since Julius Randle vacated the spot upon his shoulder injury endured in January 2024 and his subsequent trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
But some dire statistics and dreary starts in the conference final round have led to uncomfortable conversations about the lineup. The starters' struggles were thrust into the spotlight after Game 2 of the series on Friday.
In that game, the Knicks fell behind 19-9 but managed to muster up a lead after the first dozen after Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson entered the game. Robinson wound up carrying a heavier workload than starting center Towns, who was a team-worst minus-20 in the eventual 114-109 defeat.
Frequently lauded as the "heart and soul" of the modern Knicks, Hart's response to a potential sitdown at the start will likely do little to deny him that status.
"I can't sit here and preach about sacrifice and getting out of our own personal agendas and all that and then, a decision like that is made, then be mad at it and not want to sacrifice and not wanting to do that. That's not the kind of person that I am," Hart said. "So if [head coach Tom Thibodeau] does that, which I don't know if he is or isn't, I'm all for it. I'm going to play my game, my minutes, my style, no matter if I'm coming off the bench or starting."
