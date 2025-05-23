WATCH: Larry David's Hilarious Reaction to Knicks Loss vs. Pacers
Things were going pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good for the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals before the end of the fourth quarter.
Knicks fans need little reminder of what their first ECF foray in quarter-century ended, as the Indiana Pacers staged a furious comeback that yielded a 138-135 win in overtime at Madison Square Garden. While the Pacers' prevailing curbed the enthusiasm of Knicks fans, known for their jubilant celebrations in and out of MSG, it did produce a humorous, reaction from Larry David, one of New York's most renowned fans.
David, best-known for his roles in creating the lauded sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has gone viral for his on-brand reaction the Indiana comeback. Captured by accomplished basketball photographer Alex Subers, David had a courtside view of the rollercoaster affair next to fellow "Curb" star Susie Essman.
David gets into the game with the rest of the MSG crowd but his most notable reaction comes after Tyrese Haliburton sank the tying basket at the end of regulation, one that completed the Pacer comeback and sent the game into overtime.
Amidst a joyful, yellow-clad crowd, David only puts his hands up in disbelief, which some fans saw as a perfect ending to a real-life episode of "Curb," which was well-known for placing a semi-fictionalized version of David into uncomfortable and compromising situations.
David and Essman have been courtside staples at Knicks games this year, along with other well-known silver and small-screen stars like Timothee Chamalet, Edie Falco, Spike Lee, and Ben Stiller.
All things considered, things certainly could've gone worse for David, who centered an early "Curb" episode around his courtside antics interrupting Shaquille O'Neal's performance at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the episode, appropriately entitled "Shaq," David stretches his legs out while sitting courtside at Staples Center, which trips the legendary center and appears to cause a devastating injury.
