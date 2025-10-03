Josh Hart Recruited Former All-Star to Knicks
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is trying to be part of a championship with the franchise.
In order to accomplish that goal, Hart has to do everything he can on and off the court that can help the team. That includes recruiting the best possible players to the Knicks, including six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, who is entering his 20th NBA season while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Yeah, happened for a half-a-minute. But they’re my brothers, my little brothers, they’re family forever. Appreciate what they’ve done so far in the league and I look forward to them being better than me and having way better careers than me," Lowry said via New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
Lowry, 39, has six All-Star appearances under his belt with the Toronto Raptors from 2015-20 and has won an NBA championship. Even after his All-Star days, Lowry is able to still provide as a professional in the league, which is why Hart wanted him with the Knicks earlier in the offseason.
The connection Lowry has with Hart goes way back to their college days at Villanova. While the two didn't overlap and actually missed each other by seven years, their bond is built through their alma mater.
“I love those guys, man. Those guys make me proud. I was just the guy, myself and Randy Foye, we were the pros that came, but these guys took it to the next level of the ‘Nova Wildcat thing," Lowry said via Bondy.
“I’m the old guy. They always tell me to get out my face and go retire.”
Lowry will likely retire in the next year or two, so there are only a few options for him to play as he closes out his career. For the past two seasons, Lowry has returned to his native Philadelphia to play with his hometown Sixers, but the only thing that could possibly lure him away is the chance to compete for a championship.
Perhaps the Knicks will have a chance to scoop him up later in the season if a roster spot opens up.
