Potential Knicks Forward Trade Could Have Catch
New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet is going into his second season with the team, but trade rumors have surrounded him as the squad looks to compete for a championship.
Dadiet, 20, is a popular trade target because he offers a lot as a prospect, but he may not quite fit New York's timeline of competing for a championship for the next few years. However, Dadiet is improving, which could compel the Knicks to keep him on the roster.
"Dadiet is 6-foot-8, has had some good defensive glimpses in his very limited time and while his 3-point shooting hasn’t yet translated in either the NBA or G League, the foundation for his jump shot is encouraging," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote. "If New York were going to move on from one of its youngsters, Dadiet would be the most likely to get a worthwhile return (I can’t imagine it would be for more than a second-round pick or two)."
"It’s understandable why the Knicks would prioritize proven veterans over one of their young players. The time for a title is now. However, I’d also have some hesitation parting with [Pacome] Dadiet for someone who might not be a regular rotation player. It is possible that Dadiet outperforms [Landry] Shamet this preseason and New York gives the final roster spot to [Malcolm] Brogdon and then continues to develop Dadiet behind the scenes, throwing him rotation minutes here and there. Things don’t appear to be heading that way right now, but the Knicks have only had one week of camp."
The Knicks should probably listen for offers on Dadiet, but they shouldn't accept any proposals they aren't blown away by. Dadiet is the Knicks' best young asset, so they cannot afford to let go of him for just anything.
The Knicks are in no rush to trade Dadiet. While the team may want to keep both Brogdon and Shamet, the team could get creative in how to put all three of them on the roster.
Trading Dadiet could be the way to go, but if he is improving and showcasing growth, the Knicks might be wise to keep him.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!