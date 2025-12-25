Knicks Forward Exits After Injury vs. Cavaliers

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is heading to the locker room on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury.

Hart suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter when driving to the basket, he stepped on Cavaliers forward Dean Wade's foot.

Josh Hart appeared to injure his ankle in the fourth quarter. He's limping to the locker room. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 25, 2025

Hart Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Cavaliers

Before Hart's injury, he scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds against the Cavs. The Knicks struggled early against the Cavs, falling behind 18-3 in the first minutes of the game. But they have been able to fight back to try to complete the comeback.

The Knicks grabbed the lead, but then the Cavs came back with it in the third quarter, building another double-digit lead for the Knicks to try and overcome. With Hart possibly out for the remainder of the game, it will be much harder for the Knicks to try and get a Christmas win in front of their fans at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s a guy that just does everything well. If you’re not careful, you may look at it and say, ‘Well, he can’t really do (this).’ Nah, nah, he does everything well,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said of Hart via SNY reporter Ian Begley.

“He does a couple things at an elite level, and when you have a guy like that who’s pretty selfless, it can bode well to connecting the group, no matter who he’s on the floor with.”

Mikal Bridges spoke to the impact Hart has when he comes into the game, whether he is a starter or someone that comes in off the bench.

“Josh gets in (and) he's probably one of the fastest with the ball; he's going to the rim, or he's driving in the paint, trying to find guys,” Bridges said via Begley. “I think his ability to get in transition and push and create opens up a lot.”

Since entering the starting lineup on Nov. 24, the Knicks are 10-3. A big reason behind the Knicks' success with the first unit has been Hart's energy.

If the Knicks are going to pull off the comeback against the Cavs, they are going to need to channel Hart's energy in their own game. With the matchup coming down to the wire, the Knicks have a shot. So playing like Hart will give them a chance to send their fans home happy with a really great Christmas gift.

