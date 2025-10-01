Knicks HC Reveals Adjustments for Abu Dhabi Games
The New York Knicks are beginning their preseason nearly 7,000 miles away as they head to Abu Dhabi for a pair of exhibition games against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks have an elaborate plan on logistics over the next few days in Abu Dhabi and head coach Mike Brown explained some of the details in how the team will go about its business.
“That’s performance department. They are talking to our guys and doing certain things. They gave our guys compression socks. All those little things. I’m not a sleep expert. One thing we may try to do is when we land, we don’t want the guys going to sleep," Brown said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper.
"We are going to go to the hotel and hang out a little bit and strategically practice at a certain time to keep the bodies right. When we land it will be 3 p.m., but it’s eight hours later here. After we practice we will have dinner. If they want to go to bed early after dinner, that’s probably the right time.”
Going to Abu Dhabi is a unique opportunity for the Knicks and Sixers. Very few teams get to go overseas each season for the NBA and the Knicks are fortunate to be afforded that opportunity this season.
The Knicks are hoping this will use this chance to help bond as a team and get better going into the season.
“The travel, Philly is going to be traveling as well. Just getting there, getting acclimated, trying to sleep right and stuff. Just playing the two games, just building each game," OG Anunoby said via Popper.
The Knicks are implementing a lot of new looks this season on and off the court, so this preseason and training camp are wildly important.
Road trips can help teams bond tremendously, especially on long flights to parts of the world that the players haven't been to before. The hope is that this will help build the foundation the Knicks need to build the chemistry necessary to pull out a season that allows them to accomplish their goals and play deep into May and June.
