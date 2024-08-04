Josh Hart Reveals Knicks' Secret Ingredient
It hasn't been the New York Knicks' day, week, month, or even their year in quite some time. Josh Hart offered a theory as to why that's about to change this season.
A friendly streaming session with fellow NBAer Grant Williams on the gaming platform XSET threatened to get ugly when the current Charlotte Hornet jabbed Hart for his lack of conference final appearances.
Hart's drought at seven seasons is bad enough, but the Knicks have not been among the NBA's final four for over two decades: the dubious 24-year streak is the third-longest in the NBA behind the Washington Wizards and, ironically enough, Williams' Hornets.
Hart, however, unveiled the Knicks' secret ingredient this time around.
"I wanted to do it with my friends." Hart declared, much to the amusement of fellow streamer Erica Nagashima, the exchange captured by New York Basketball on X. "We’re going to have a very good season just with the power of friendship”
The Knicks have tried everything else over the past two decades, so friendship is at least a way to shake things up a bit.
Hart's relationship with Knicks franchise face Jalen Brunson was already well-established, as evidenced by the point guard's delirious reaction when he learned that the Knicks obtained his services at the 2023 trade deadline. The two have since formed the "Roommates Show" web series, playing off the long-standing relationship begun at Villanova University.
Since then, the Knicks have continued to fill out their Wildcat litter, signing Donte DiVincenzo last summer and trading for Mikal Bridges this time around. That gives the Knicks four Cats on the prowl as they open the 2024-25 season, and rumors continue to surface about Ryan Arcidiacono's reinsertion.
Staging 82 Villanova reunions has worked in the Knicks' favor so far: the team has generated consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2011-13 and it stands as one of three squads to win at least one postseason series in each of the last two years (alongside Boston and Denver).
