Josh Hart Shuts Down Knicks Center Idea
This era of endless sequels, reboots, and continuations has seen many actors reprises their classic roles. Josh Hart, however, doesn't appear to be interested in that trend with the New York Knicks.
With the Knicks facing big (pun intended) questions in the interior, Hart removed himself from consideration in a series of Monday X posts.
"Just so yall know I’m a 1-4 [sic]," Hart began, leaving out the center spot numbered five.
The Knicks are already working through another medical crisis, one set to continue Mitchell Robinson's absence: Robinson missed several months of last season with an ankle injury and a return was cut short after a controversial encounter with Joel Embiid during the opening round of the ensuing postseason. Monday reports state that Robinson won't be back until winter, as his timeline is currently set for a return in December or January.
The Knicks managed to survive Robinson's prior departures thanks to the emergence of Isaiah Hartenstein, but he was lured to Oklahoma City by a big contract. On paper, the Knicks' depth leaves something to be desired now that Hartenstein is gone and head coach Tom Thibodeau previously hinted at a "committee" approach when it came to filling Hartenstein's minutes in an interview with Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.
But Hart apparently doesn't see himself as part of that group despite his paint prowess last season.
Hart originally entered the Knicks' starting lineup in place of another injured headliner, power forward Julius Randle. After Randle suffered a shoulder injury that proved to be season-ending on Jan. 27, Hart averaged 12 points and 10.6 rebounds in his place while mustering six triple-doubles, the first of his career.
Hart appeared to somewhat relent ("Damn bro am I really a big...?") when one user confronted him about one of his most unique box scores, namely the 17-rebounds he earned without the assistance of a single field goal in the Knicks' Game 4 win over Philadelphia in last postseason's opening round. Another, however, led Hart to further limit himself, as he was reminded of an egregious passing turnover from a January win over Chicago.
"Yeaaaaaa ok," Hart said, removing point guard from consideration. "2-4."
