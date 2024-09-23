Knicks Get Unfortunate Return Timeline For Mitchell Robinson
The countdown to Christmas just became a little more desperate for New York Knicks fans.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks will not have starting center Mitchell Robinson for the start of this coming season and that both sides are targeting a December or January return.
"The Knicks and Robinson don't want to rush the rehab process and is targeting a December/January return date, per sources," Begley said. "Robinson and the Knicks are being cautious and want to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he gets back. New York is confident in the depth and versatility of the roster until Robinson returns."
Deja vu thus strikes the Knicks in perhaps the worst way possible, as many blamed injuries for derailing an otherwise magical season. Robinson was among those who were medically snakebitten: he originally endured an ankle injury in December, one that kept him out until the final stages of the regular season. New York got by thanks to the rise of Isaiah Hartenstein, who has since left for Oklahoma City.
While Begley says that the Knicks are confident in their depth, those left behind still have plenty to prove: Jericho Sims figures to be the top spell option despite his struggle to generate a lasting role in Tom Thibodeau's rotation while Precious Achiuwa was re-signed late in the offseason, though he appears to envision himself as a power forward rather than the center the Knicks need.
Thibodeau, set to enter his fifth season as Knicks head coach, recently mentioned that Julius Randle could take over time at the five, especially in closing situations, telling Steve Aschburnner of NBA.com that he was considering a "committee" approach to filling Hartenstein's lost minutes.
Even so, it appears that the Knicks' interior inactivity is already coming back to bite them and could hinder their ability to get off to a good start. While they mustered 50 wins en route to the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, they finished 14 games behind the champion Boston Celtics.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!