Knicks Coach Addresses Post-Isaiah Hartenstein Plan
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has seemingly confirmed one of the more popular fan theories floating around metropolitan cyberspace.
With the Knicks still struggling to fill the literally large void left behind by Isaiah Hartenstein's move to Oklahoma City, some fans believe that one of the more viable and sensible solutions would be bestowing backup center duties to Julius Randle, who is set to make his return from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since January.
In a Q&A with Steve Aschburner of NBA.com, Thibodeau agreed that he is placing such a solution on the table as part of a "committee" approach to the post-Hartenstein era.
"We’ll look at some different things, because we have versatility," Thibodeau said. "We could see Julius more at the 5. I don’t want to do that for long stretches, it would take its toll, but to have him do it for 10 or 15 minutes, I think he can do it well. He also would create a lot of [offensive] advantages."
While the Knicks have justified faith in Mitchell Robinson (likewise returning from a lengthy medical absence) in the starting lineup, the depth behind him, or lack thereof, has left something to be desired: Jericho Sims seems to be the top option and the Knicks remained stationed in the rumor mill centered upon names like Walker Kessler and Robert Williams III.
Despite being burdened by the lack of an established backup five, Thibodeau seemed relatively upbeat and ready for the challenge. He partly dismissed it, in fact, because he believes the Knicks worked through a similar issue last season.
"We started the season where Mitchell was the starter and he was off to a monster start. When he went out, Jericho Sims started initially, then he got hurt," Thibodeau recalled. "Then Isaiah came in and did what he did. But when he got hurt, Precious [Achiuwa] came in along with Taj Gibson. So we rotated guys at that position the entire year."
When both Hartenstein and Robinson went down with separate injuries, non-listed centers, such as forwards Randle, Precious Achiuwa, and Josh Hart took on the role last year. Built like a center (6-8, 250 lbs.) but well-capable of scoring from all areas, Randle was taking over the role late in games until he endured his own injury. Over the past two season, Randle has averaged 24.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.
"I think Julius has always adapted to whatever challenge he’s faced each year," Thibodeau said. "(The low post) is one of his strengths ... He has evolved more than a lot of people realize."
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!