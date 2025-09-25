Josh Hart Sounds Off on Knicks Starting Lineup
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is one of the best players in the NBA going into his ninth year in the league.
Hart has blossomed in every season he has been with for the Knicks and he has grown into a fan favorite due to his grit and tenacity, which really fits New York's identity as an organization and city. ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the NBA going into the season and Hart came in at No. 69.
"One of the big questions surrounding Mike Brown's arrival in New York, assuming this roster is healthy, is choosing between Hart and Mitchell Robinson as the fifth starter. Regardless, Hart's lunch pail work ethic and knack for winning plays have already made him a fan favorite, endearing him to the Madison Square Garden crowd in the same way players like John Starks did in past iterations of the franchise," Bontemps wrote.
Hart will thrive whether he is a starter or a sixth man, but ask him and he'll tell you he belongs in the starting lineup. Hart could start for most teams in the NBA, but if coming off the bench means the Knicks can win a championship, he will make the sacrifice needed in order to help the team.
"I think I deserve to be a starter in the league. But, at the end of the day, it's what's best for the team. Last year, I talked about sacrifice the whole time and kind of being that separate mentality and being a good steward of my gifts and those kinds of things. So I think it would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand to start and all those kinds of things," Hart said in an interview via Bontemps.
Hart's fit in Brown's rotation could make a massive difference in whether or not the Knicks are a pretender or contender in the upcoming season. If Hart thrives in his role, the Knicks could find themselves finally getting over the hump in the wide open Eastern Conference.
